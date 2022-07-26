Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves nominated for VMAs, Farm Aid presale & more

Kacey Musgraves is nominated for two VMA Awards: Best Longform Video for “star-crossed” and Best Art Direction for “simple times.” Both songs are featured on her 2021 record, star-crossed.

A limited number of presale tickets for Farm Aid are available tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. ET and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Barbara Mandrell has signed a limited number of CDs and vinyl albums in honor of her 50th anniversary of being a Grand Ole Opry member. They’re available for purchase at the Opry shop.

LeAnn Rimes will perform a Christmas show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 10. Tickets for Joy – The Holiday Show at the Ryman go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.