Nashville notes: Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson and more

Jon Pardi and Midland have released the video for their new collaboration, “Longneck Way to Go.”

Lainey Wilson will perform as part of Marty Stuart‘s Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium on June 8. Also on the bill is Marty’s wife, Connie Smith, plus Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings, Marcus King and more.

Chris Janson and Travis Tritt will co-headline The Can’t Miss Tour from October 17-November 19.

The Country Music Association has announced the recipients for its annual Music Teachers of Excellence Awards, honoring 30 educators from around the country. The awards ceremony will be held in Nashville on October 19.

