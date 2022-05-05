Nashville notes: Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert and more

Jon Pardi is debuting the music video for his song, “Last Night Lonely,” on Facebook.

In case you missed it, Brantley Gilbert announced a tour with Jelly Roll this week. Called the Son of the Dirty South Summer 2022 Tour, the run launches at the end of June, and tickets go on sale Friday.

Lauren Alaina is offering one hometown hero a chance to go to Nashville for CMA Fest. She’s lending her voice to a giveaway held by retail brand Maurices, for which Lauren’s a brand ambassador. The giveaway begins May 9 and runs through May 18 and spotlights educators, paramedics and more front-line workers.

