Nashville Notes: Jo Dee Messina on ‘Today’ + Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday tour

Jo Dee Messina appeared on NBC’s Today show to perform her hit single “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” While there, she promoted her newly released greatest hits collection, The Best of Jo Dee Messina, and teased new music coming “in the next couple months.” In case you missed it, watch Jo Dee’s performance on the Today show’s website.

BMG/BBR Music Group has announced the signing of a new trio, The Frontman. The supergroup comprises members of three ’90s country bands: former Lonestar lead singer Richie McDonald, former Little Texas lead vocalist and guitarist Tim Rushlow, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart.

Willie Nelson has announced the first 16 shows of his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. “I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Willie shares. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.” Margo Price, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers and Brittney Spencer are included in the lineup. View the full list of tour dates and performers at the festival’s website.

