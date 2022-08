Jimmie Allen has teamed up with Verizon and The Coda Collection for an interactive concert. Viewers can stream Allen’s June concert from five different camera angles via the Verizon Multi-View Experience App.

Mitchell Tenpenny‘s current single, “Truth About You,” and his 2018 album, Telling All My Secrets, have been certified Gold.

Walker Hayes will make the live TV debut performance of his new single, “Y’all Life,” on the Today show on Friday.

