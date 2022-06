Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell team up in the video for “Tequila Talkin‘,” their duet that’s featured on Jimmie’s album Bettie James Gold Edition.

Brett Eldredge has released livestream footage from the album release event for Songs About You live in Nashville.

Kip Moore teased in a Twitter video that he’ll be releasing new music this week on TikTok.

