Jake Owen just released the music video for his new song, “1×1”.

Chase Rice will return Friday with a new song, “Key West & Colorado.” The track is available for preorder now.

Kacey Musgraves’ debut single from 2012, “Merry Go ‘Round,” is officially RIAA double Platinum. To commemorate the occasion, she posted a memory of when the photo for the single art was taken on social media.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.