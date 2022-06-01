Nashville notes: Jackson Dean, Billy Ray Cyrus + more

In case you missed it, rising act Jackson Dean made his Grand Ole Opry debut Tuesday night. There will be plenty of opportunities to see him live this summer, as he’s joining Lee Brice on tour.

“Achy Breaky” is now three decades old: Billy Ray Cyrus’ controversial, much-buzzed-about megahit “Achy Breaky Heart” turned 30 years old this week.

For the second year running, the Grand Ole Opry is partnering with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to mount a post-race music event in downtown Nashville. The 90-minute performance will take place on August 7; the lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

