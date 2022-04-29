Nashville notes: Eric Church, Jake Owen and more

One year after the release of his triple album, Heart & Soul, Eric Church is celebrating the anniversary of the project with special box sets. Fans can choose between a variety of sets at different price points, featuring limited edition vinyl, posters, a special tote bag and more.

Jake Owen’s new song, “1×1,” is out now. It’s the latest in a string of several new songs he’s put out in recent months, including his current single, “Best Thing Since Back Roads,” which is now inside the top twenty at country radio.

Willie Nelson is celebrating his 89th birthday today. He marked the occasion with the release of a new album, A Beautiful Time. This Sunday, he’ll keep the party going when a birthday concert called To Willie: A Birthday Celebration broadcasts from his Luck, Texas ranch.

