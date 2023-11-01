Nashville notes: Dalton Dover’s headlining tour + Ashley Monroe’s music news

Dalton Dover has announced his debut headlining club trek, Never Giving Up On That Tour. The 2024 trek kicks off February 9 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps in Macon, Georgia, on April 27. For the full schedule and to grab tickets, head to Dalton’s website.

Ashley Monroe is kicking off her new chapter of music with “Over Everything.” The new track arrives November 17 and is available for presave now.

Conner Smith has been teasing a big announcement. You can check out the teaser on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sign up to be part of Conner’s fan club to get the news soon.

