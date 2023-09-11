Nashville notes: Colin Stough’s “Promiseland” + James Barker Band’s “Champagne”

American Idol season 21 alum Colin Stough has released “Promiseland.” Colin wrote the rocking track with Alex Maxwell and Dawson Edwards. “Man, ‘Promiseland’ describes me and my roots,” says Colin. “It’s a song about where I’m from; and, it’s a reminder to myself that no matter where I am or what I’m doing, nothing or no one will change me.”

James Barker Band has dropped a new song, “Champagne.” The uptempo heartbreak tune previews their forthcoming six-track EP, Ahead of Our Time, due out October 20. “This project tells the story of who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re headed in our next chapter,” shares lead singer James Barker.

To celebrate their forthcoming sold-out show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, Midland has rolled out several new items in their merch store. “Gear up for Red Rocks in time for the show. We’ve got some new [designs] for y’all and signed lithographs that will ship before our sold out show on October 14. Cheers [clinking beer mugs emoji],” they share on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can grab yours now at store.midlandofficial.com.

