Nashville notes: Cody Johnson, Randy Houser + more

Cody Johnson has some new hardware to add to his growing collection: “‘Til You Can’t” has officially received RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, and “Dear Rodeo” is Gold certified.

Randy Houser has announced that he’ll be hosting a Homecoming Golf & Concert Event this August 14-15 in his home state of Mississippi. The event will benefit the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, which supports those affected by pancreatic cancer and raises awareness for the disease as well as funds for a cure.

Thompson Square have announced their 2022 Country in My Soul Tour. The “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” duo will be hitting cities across the U.S. from July through October.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.