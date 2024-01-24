Nashville notes: CMT Next Women of Country + Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour presale

CMT has unveiled its Next Women of Country class of 2024. Among the 14 newcomers are Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, Emily Ann Roberts, HunterGirl, Karley Scott Collins, Mae Estes, Tanner Adell, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold. You can read more about this year’s class on Billboard now.

The artist presale for Brooks & Dunn‘s Reboot 2024 Tour has begun. You can grab tickets now ahead of the January 26 general sale with access codes from Brooks & Dunn (“REBOOT24”), and openers ERNEST (“ERNEST24”) and David Lee Murphy (“DLM2024”). For the full tour schedule, head to Brooks & Dunn’s website.

BRELAND‘s third annual BRELAND & Friends will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on March 26. The charity event will benefit Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth via the Oasis Center and feature performances from Walker Hayes, Chase Rice, Caitlyn Smith, Drake White, Dalton Dover, Josh Groban, The War And Treaty and Avery Anna. Tickets go on sale January 26 on AXS’ website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.