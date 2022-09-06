Nashville notes: CMA Awards, Darius Rucker & more

The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards will be announced tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET on the CMA’s website.

Craig Morgan sat down with Good Morning America recently to discuss his upcoming memoir, God, Family, Country, set for release on September 27.

The full music schedule has been released for Darius Rucker‘s first annual Riverfront Revival. Darius, Jimmie Allen and Brothers Osborne are among the performers at the event, which will take place October 8-9 in Charleston.

