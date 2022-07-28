Nashville notes: Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina’s duet, Brett Eldredge + more

Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina are hitting TODAY next week for a performance of their duet version of “Dancin’ in the Moonlight.” Tune into NBC on Tuesday during the 10 a.m. hour to watch.

Chris Young’s partnership with the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project has helped raise over $1.2 million to support military services members over the past year. Most recently, Chris raised thousands of dollars for the cause when he gave a private performance in Atlanta, in partnership with another veteran-focused nonprofit, The Shepherd’s Men.

Get a peek at what it’s like on set with Brett Eldredge for his “Songs About You” video shoot. He just released a behind-the-scenes video.

