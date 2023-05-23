Nashville notes: Chris Janson’s merch + Mason Ramsey returns

Chris Janson has rolled out new merch items, which include an “All I Need Is You” T-shirt, “Tap That” T-shirt and koozie. Check out the collection on Chris’ merch store.

Mason Ramsey, who shot to fame after footage of him yodeling in Walmart went viral in 2018, is back with new music. The Big Loud Records artist recently posted a preview of his new song, “Reasons to Come Home,” on Instagram. Check it out.

Brandy Clark appeared on NBC’s Today on Tuesday, March 23, to perform her song “Come Back to Me.” The track is off her new self-titled album.

