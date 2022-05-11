Nashville notes: Chris Janson, Eric Church and more

Chris Janson and Eric Church share some of the details about filming their music video, “You, Me & the River,” in a new behind-the-scenes clip that’s been posted on Janson’s YouTube channel.

Lee Brice is heading up a Memorial Day radio special that will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fund educational scholarships and grants for the families of fallen soldiers. Listeners can hear the special on their local radio stations, and can donate here.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a special four-day run of programming during CMA Fest. From a showcase of the CMT Next Women of Country to a songwriter session with Caitlyn Smith and a musician spotlight on Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, there’s something for everyone at the Hall. Visit the venue’s website for more info.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.