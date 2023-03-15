Nashville notes: Chase Matthew’s Opry debut + Terri Clark to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

ABC

Up-and-comer Chase Matthew made his Grand Ole Opry debut Wednesday, March 14. One of Warner Music Nashville’s newest artists, Chase performed his songs “Born for This” and “County Line.”

Country music’s Little Big Town, Lady A and LeAnn Rimes join the lineup of artists honoring the Beach Boys in the upcoming CBS television special, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys. The two-hour tribute will also feature performances from John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones and others. The special airs on April 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Terri Clark will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this May. “What can I say? Such an honor to be representing country music as one of the next inductees into the #CanadianMusicHallOfFame. I know my Mom is smiling today. Thanks to everyone who has been there supporting me along the way. And I ain’t finished yet!” Terri shared on Instagram.

