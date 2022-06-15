Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs + more

In case you missed it, Carrie Underwood was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night to perform her new song “Pink Champagne.”

Speaking of Carrie, she’s one of the artists lining up to celebrate Barbara Mandrell on her 50th anniversary of being a Grand Ole Opry member. The country legend will be feted with a 50th anniversary celebration on July 30.

Before his “The Kind of Love We Make” song and video officially come out Friday, Luke Combs shared a special poster for the release on his social channels. It features the front page of a fictional small-town newspaper, offering some hints about the subject matter of the music video, as well as the lyrics to the song.

Brian Kelley is set to release a new song on July 1. Called “American Spirit,” it’ll be a patriotic musical celebration, just in time for Independence Day.

