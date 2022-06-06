Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood, Dustin Lynch & more

Carrie Underwood is performing two shows at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, June 7, one of which is her fan club party, where she’ll perform an intimate set for a select number of fans before taking the Opry stage at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Presale tickets for the new dates on Dustin Lynch‘s Party Mode Tour are available June 7 at 11 a.m. ET. The sale ends on Thursday at 11 p.m. ET.

Eli Young Band‘s 2011 hit “Crazy Girl” has been certified four times Platinum by the RIAA. The group was surprised with plaques for the achievement during a recent show in Washington, D.C.

Hit songwriter Nicolle Galyon is releasing her debut album, firstborn, on July 22 and has shared the lead single, “winner.” Among the songs she’s penned are Dan + Shay‘s “Tequila,” “All the Pretty Girls” by Kenny Chesney and more.

