Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, Brett Eldredge + more

Carly Pearce and Brett Eldredge are on deck to perform during NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks for Independence Day. They’re joining an all-genre bill featuring acts like 5 Seconds of Summer, Jaoquina Kalukango, Pitbull and rising country act Filmore.

Speaking of Pitbull and Filmore, the two artists are about to release a new duet called “USA.” The track is due out Friday, just in time for the Fourth of July next week.

Just weeks after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis, ﻿Toby Keith﻿ and his team are telling fans to be aware of imposter social media accounts issuing “falsified updates” about the singer’s health. They issued a statement reminding fans to be watchful of fake accounts, especially any account requesting money.

