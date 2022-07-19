Nashville notes: Brett Eldredge, Tenille Townes’ charity event & more

Brett Eldredge has released the video for his current single, “Songs About You.”

Brett Young and Brantley Gilbert have been tapped as headliners for Cowboy Luau, a two-day festival at Poconos Park in Pennsylvania September 16-17.

Little Big Town will perform on the Today show’s Citi Concert Series on September 16, the same day their new album, Mr. Sun, comes out.

Tenille Townes has raised more than $500,000 through four of her Big Hearts for Big Kids charity events in recent months. The money benefits Sunrise House Youth Emergency Shelter in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Canada.

