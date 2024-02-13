Nashville notes: BRELAND’s new tour + Dylan Scott’s merch

BRELAND has announced his Little More Countrier Tour. It’ll kick off March 26 in Nashville before hitting New York; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at BRELAND’s website.

Dylan Scott has rolled out new merch items, which include a ladies T-shirt, cropped T-shirt and a long-sleeve shirt. You can check them out now at dylanscottcountry.com.

Midland and Tanya Tucker are headed to Paso Robles, California, for Cork & Jug Country Jam. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 15, at 9 a.m. PT. Presale begins Wednesday, February 14, via corkandjugjam.com/presale.

