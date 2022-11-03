Nashville notes: Brad Paisley’s Dance Party to End ALZ lineup + more

Dierks Bentley and his kooky ‘90s alter-ego band, The Hot Country Knights, are among the first performers to join the lineup for Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s annual ‘90s-themed Dance Party to End ALZ. Lindsay Ell, Chrissy Metz and more stars are also on the bill.

The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards held its fourth-ever iteration this week at Nashville’s City Winery. The event raised more than $500,000 for U.S. military vets via the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project.

Marty Stuart is celebrating his 30th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member — and 50th anniversary in Nashville — with a special Opry show on November 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.