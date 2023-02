Bailey Zimmerman will play his Platinum-selling top 10 hit “Rock and a Hard Place” Tuesday on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Jennifer Nettles hosts the new dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, which premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Fox.

Nate Smith dropped two new tracks, “Better Boy” and “Oil Spot,” ahead of the release of his self-titled debut on April 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.