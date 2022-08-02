Naomi Judd’s will is released, doesn’t mention Wynonna or Ashely Judd

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Naomi Judd‘s will has been released and it does not specifically mention daughters Wynonna or Ashley Judd.

In the will, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the late country legend leaves her estate in the hands of her husband, Larry Strickland, appointing him executor of the estate. The will, which dates back to November 20, 2017, states he has “full authority and discretion” to handle anything related to her “real property” that she has requested be declared as “personal property.”

Naomi also says in a statement that should something happen to her husband and he is no longer able to serve as the executor, then she appoints her brother-in-law Reginald Strickland and Daniel Kris Waiter to assume the role of co-executors.

Two people who are not specifically identified in the will are her daughters, Golden Globe-nominated actress Ashley and Wynonna, the latter of whom she won five Grammys with as part of The Judds. However, she does acknowledge her children under “Allocation of GST Exemption,” which asks the executor to handle the exemption in a manner that is “most beneficial to my children and my more remote issue.”

Naomi was pronounced dead at the age of 76 on April 30, the day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ashley confirmed in an interview with Good Morning America in May that Naomi’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

