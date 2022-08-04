Naomi Judd’s family files to keep “graphic” records pertaining to her death sealed

Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

Naomi Judd’s family members are headed to court in order to stop the details of her death investigation records from being made public.

Legal records obtained by ABC reveal that Larry Strickland — Naomi’s widower and the sole executor of her will — as well as her daughter and The Judds bandmate, Wynonna, are suing Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades to keep the records pertaining to her death investigation sealed.

Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76. She used a firearm to end her life, a detail that her daughter Ashley Judd subsequently shared during an emotional Good Morning America interview.

After her death, per standard procedure, the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation, which involved creating records that include “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings and written reports,” according to the filing.

The family is seeking to prevent the release of those records to the public, as they contain “Mrs. Judd depicted in a graphic manner” and their release would cause “irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”

The filing also expresses concern that media outlets “have or have planned to file records” to make the information contained in the death investigation public. Plaintiffs say the release of this information would go against their right to “legitimate privacy” as the surviving family members of the country star.

