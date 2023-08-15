Morgan Wallen’s reign continues on Billboard’s Hot Country Airplay + Hot 100 charts

ABC

Morgan Wallen‘s smash hit “Last Night” shows no signs of slowing down on the charts.

The song now sits atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for a 25th week, making it the fourth longest-running track “since the survey became the genre’s main chart in 1958,” according to Billboard.

Morgan is preceded by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line (“Meant To Be”), Sam Hunt (“Body Like a Back Road”) and Gabby Barrett (“I Hope”), whose songs hold a respective 50-week, 34-week and 27-week chart-topping run.

Additionally, “Last Night” is #1 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart for the 16th week.

You can find “Last Night” on Morgan’s latest album, One Thing At A Time.

