Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ continues to break records

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time is #1 on the Billboard 200 chart for its 15th non-consecutive week.

With 110,500 units sold in the U.S. in the final week of June, the album also earned the record for the “most weeks any album has exceeded 100,000 units since the Billboard 200 began ranking titles by units in December 2014,” according to Billboard.

One Thing at a Time arrived in March and spawned the #1 hits “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” “You Proof” and the title track.

Morgan’s brand new single, “Everything I Love,” is now at country radio.

