Morgan Wallen will play free acoustic concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Morgan Wallen will celebrate the release of his album One Thing at a Time on Friday, March 3, with a free concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Area.

“I’m gonna do acoustic … everyone’s asking me why I’m not doing a Tennessee show. I’m doing one now,” Wallen told fans in his surprise announcement Thursday morning.

One Thing at a Time drops Friday and will include Morgan’s current chart-topping single, “Thought You Should Know.”

Tickets to Morgan’s one-of-a-kind album release concert can be collected in person at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, with an allowance of only two tickets per person. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and the special acoustic show will start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

