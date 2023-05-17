Morgan Wade unveils title, cover of sophomore album

Morgan Wade‘s sophomore album, Psychopath, is arriving on August 25.

The 13-track set was penned by Morgan alongside hit songwriters and her longtime producer, Sadler Vaden.

“Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I’m at with my sophomore album,” Morgan says of her upcoming record. “I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music.”

Fans will get their first preview of the album when the title track releases Friday, May 19.

Psychopath is the follow-up project to Morgan’s acclaimed debut album, Reckless, which featured its lead single, “Wilder Days.”

