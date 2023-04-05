Morgan Evans dropping a new EP, ‘Life Upside Down’

Get a glimpse of Morgan Evans‘ heart with his forthcoming EP, Life Upside Down.

Arriving on April 21, the five-song set will feature “On My Own Again” and Morgan’s current single, “Over For You,” both of which are out now.

“I called the EP ‘Life Upside Down’ because this collection of music could only have come from this time, when my life felt exactly that,” Morgan shares in a statement. “To me, these five tracks journey through unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a new found gratitude for the present moment.”

Morgan recently released a cinematic music video for the autobiographical “On My Own Again.”

“8 shows, 7 countries, 3 bicycles, 2 goats & 1 camel. For a song documenting a poignant moment in my life, I thought it’d be appropriate to make a video the same way,” says Morgan. “I invited the guys behind the ‘Over For You’ music video and the docuseries on the road in Morocco, Europe, Ireland and the UK for one of the adventures of my life so far.”

On the tour front, Morgan’s currently opening for Brett Young on his 5 Tour 3 2 1 and will join Billy Currington on select dates later this year.

Life Upside Down is available for presave now.

