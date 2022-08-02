Mitchell Tenpenny readies ﻿’This Is Heavy’ ﻿album

Sony Music Nashville

Things are about to get Heavy for Mitchell Tenpenny.

The hit singer has announced that his third studio album, This Is Heavy, will be released on September 16. He teased the announcement with an Instagram video with a graphic of a UFO beaming a light down to Earth as the phrase “are y’all f****** ready for album #2” scrolls across the screen.

The album will feature 20 tracks, including his current hit, “Truth About You,” which is climbing up the top 10 on country radio, as well as the unreleased “Always Something With You.” The full track list will be unveiled on Friday.

After “Truth” went viral on TikTok last summer, Mitchell featured it on his 2021 EP, Midtown Diaries, and released it as an official single.

“I hope the fans are as excited as I am that this music will be out soon. I spent an enormous amount of time writing during the pandemic and sharing bits and pieces of what I was working on along the way. The fans really showed up for me by giving me feedback on what they were liking,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Their direction helped shape this album and stretched me as a songwriter and artist.”

Heavy follows the release of the Nashville native’s 2018 sophomore album, Telling All My Secrets, which featured “Drunk Me,” his debut, chart-topping single that has now been certified Platinum. Additionally, Mitchell has amassed 1.3 billion career streams thus far.

