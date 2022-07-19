Miranda Lambert’s new single “Strange” is “permission to let go”

RCA Records Nashville/Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert is real “Strange” in her new single.

The track finds the singer admitting that she feels out of place in the modern world where “country don’t twang, rock ‘n’ roll ain’t loud” and everyone is just looking to be famous. To cut through the noise, Miranda encourages us to hop on an airplane to anywhere, dance like no one is watching, “have a smoke and buy a round.” “Do anything to keep you sane/’Cause times like these make me feel strange,” she sings.

“‘Strange’ is permission to just let go for a [second]. We were really wanting the chorus to lift – literally and emotionally – and go into a happy place,” Miranda says of the song she co-wrote with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. “It’s such a song for the time that we’re in right now, but it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in 10 years, either.”

“Strange” is the second single off her latest album, Palomino, which follows the top 15 hit “If I Was a Cowboy.”

