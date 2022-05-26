Miranda Lambert will perform at ABC’s Time100 Gala next month

ABC

Miranda Lambert is among Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022,” and that’s not all — she’s also performing for a televised gala celebrating the magazine’s 100 honorees.

Miranda is the only country star to be recognized in this year’s Time 100 class, and she’s performing on a bill at the gala that includes Mary J. Blige. Other influential people will make appearances on the special, including rapper/multi-instrumentalist/producer Questlove and Abbott Elementary TV creator Quinta Brunson.

Actor Simu Liu is hosting the gala, which will air on ABC on Sunday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET. More stars appearing at the event are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Earlier this week, when Miranda was announced as one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022,” she reflected on the distinguished honor.

“I’m so honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100. I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y’all I’ve gotten to do that and so much more,” Miranda said. “Thank y’all for being on this journey with me.”

