Miranda Lambert talks new cookbook + country music career on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Miranda Lambert recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about her brand new cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen.

She discussed the genesis of the collection, the women who inspired her at home, making omelettes “in a bag” during camping trips and why her husband’s a better cook than her. Additionally, Miranda reflected on her two-decade country music career and why she’s grateful to be nominated at the upcoming 2023 ACM Awards.

“This will be my 18th year at the ACMs. The country music community’s so supportive and friendly,” Miranda said. “People always ask me, like, ‘Is everybody really that nice?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we kinda are.’ It’s like we’re friends, [there’s] friendly competition, but everybody deserves to be there.”

“It’s definitely a community and a family,” the singer added. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’m still getting nominated and get to go see my friends and it’s such a good feeling. It makes me want to work even harder.”

Miranda’s Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen is out in stores now.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

