Miranda Lambert joins 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam as a headliner

Getty

Miranda Lambert is headed to Panama City Beach, Florida, next June.

She’s been announced as the second headliner for the 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, joining previously announced headlining act Morgan Wallen. They’ll each head up a bill on one night of the four-day festival, with two headliners yet to be announced.

The “Strange” singer has got a lengthy history with the Florida country fest.

“Miranda headlined one of our very first Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam festivals, and we’ve been working like crazy to get her back ever since,” says Rendy Lovelady, executive producer of the event. “She is an entertainer who leaves it all on the stage every time she performs, and we’re excited to add her to our amazing 2023 lineup.”

The historically three-day festival celebrated its 10th year in 2022 and added an extra day of festivities to celebrate. That new tradition will keep going for its next iteration, returning June 1-4, 2023.

Tickets for next year’s event are on sale now.

