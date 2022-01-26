Miranda Lambert is ready to “just live my life,” though the pandemic has taught her to expect the unexpected

ABC

After a tumultuous couple of years of pandemic-related shutdowns and uncertain touring conditions, Miranda Lambert is getting back into the swing of her live show with the return of The Bandwagon Tour, a co-headlining run with Little Big Town.

The singer knows that another COVID-19 surge could affect those plans, but she’s ready to get back to doing what she does best, she explains in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“There’s constant changes. I’m constantly Googling things,” Miranda notes. “…The biggest point is, we’re in control of nothing. For all those people who are planners like me, I have to really find my inner Zen.”

She’s not downplaying the severity of the pandemic. In fact, the singer reveals, she’s had a bout with the virus herself. “I know [COVID is] a real thing; I’ve had it,” she explains. Still, she adds, she’s “ready to move ahead.”

“All the conversations and all the battles and all of that, it comes down to I want to do my job and I want to just live my life,” Miranda goes on to say. “I’m proceeding as if that’s happening.”

The Bandwagon Tour will launch in early May.

