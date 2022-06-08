Miranda Lambert is finally going to live the road trip she dreamed up on ‘Palomino’

ABC

Miranda Lambert’s latest album, Palomino, is full of fictional characters living out their nomadic dreams in far-flung spots across the U.S. The singer wrote the material for her album during the pandemic, living vicariously through her musical travelers while she was quarantined at home.

Now, Miranda tells People that she’s got plans to finally make those dreams a reality. After she finishes The Bandwagon Tour — a co-headlining run with Little Big Town — in July, she’s hopping in her camper van with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“Everyone’s like, ‘So you’re gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper.’ But it’s such a different way of seeing the world,” the singer points out.

“It’s through a windshield, but it’s with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll to the next town,” she continues. “This is like a way to actually see things. I’ve always said I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do.”

The Bandwagon Tour kicked off May 6, and it continues Thursday with a stop in Wantagh, New York.

