Miranda Lambert is “Actin’ Up” on her next ‘Palomino’ preview

Miranda Lambert’s next album, Palomino, comes out April 29, but you don’t have to wait until then to hear new music. She just shared a twangy, understated and catchy new song called “Actin’ Up.”

“I want a sunset ride / A velvet rodeo / A Colorado high / A California glow,” Miranda sings in the chorus of her freewheeling new release. “I want to see the desert / From a painted Palomino / Senorita need to have a little fun / I’m actin’ up.”

The song’s lyrics include the album title — Palomino — and some eagle-eyed listeners might also notice that they lend a phrase to Miranda’s new Las Vegas residency. Tickets to her Velvet Rodeo shows go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT. The residency will begin this fall.

Miranda’s already shared the lead single from Palomino, “If I Was a Cowboy,” which is in the top twenty and climbing.

