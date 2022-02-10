Miranda Lambert “humbled” by ACMs recognition as she ties a nominations record with Reba McEntire

Miranda Lambert scored five 2022 ACM Awards nominations this week, making her one of the events most-nominated artists.

Among her nods is an Album of the Year nomination courtesy of The Marfa Tapes, her acoustic project with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, which the trio recorded around a campfire during a five-day stay in Marfa, Texas.

“I am so humbled by the industry’s recognition of the music we’re making,” Miranda says. “…Receiving acknowledgement like this only furthers the permission we give ourselves to be vulnerable and stretch beyond our comfort zones.”

Another marquee nomination for Miranda comes via her Female Artist of the Year nomination. She’s now been nominated in that category 16 times, tying with Reba McEntire for the most-nominated Female Artist at the ACMs.

Miranda’s also up for the awards show’s most coveted honor, Entertainer of the Year. In that category, she’ll go head to head with Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs.

The 2022 ACMs will stream live from Las Vegas on March 7, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.