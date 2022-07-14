Miranda Lambert, Eric Church + more sign on for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ documentary

ABC

Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Willie Nelson are just a few of the stars who’ll offer insight into the outlaw country movement in a new, six-part documentary called They Called Us Outlaws.

Executive produced by Jessi Colter, an outlaw singer-songwriter and wife of Waylon Jennings, They Called Us Outlaws arrives in partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame. It will include over 75 interviews and 12 hours of footage, offering a comprehensive look into the outlaw world from the perspective of those who love it and those who lived it.

Other legends interviewed for the project include Kris Kristofferson and Emmylou Harris, as well as Margo Price, a younger star carrying the outlaw torch into a new generation. Matthew McConaughey will also offer commentary.

The project features some of the last on-camera interviews from late country legends, including Guy Clark, Billy Joe Shaver, Tom T. Hall and Jerry Jeff Walker.

Interviews for They Called Us Outlaws have taken place over the past decade. Eric Geadelmann directed the project, along with his Shadowbrook Studios.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.