Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley to perform at NHL Stadium Series in Nashville

The NHL Stadium Series just got a little more countrified.

Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley are teaming up to co-headline the NHL Stadium Series when the hometown Nashville Predators play against Tampa Bay Lightning later this month.

The Preds typically play at Bridgestone Arena, but will take to the ice at the outdoor Nissan Stadium. This marks the first time the NHL Stadium Series has taken place in Music City since the series’ launch in 2014.

“Cant wait to perform with @mirandalambert at the @NHL Stadium Series game in Nashville..” Dierks says. The “Beers on Me” hitmaker was one of the many country stars who performed the national anthem when the Nashville Predators competed in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.

NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer tells the Tennessean that the show will feature multiple performances and a “salute to country music.”

The game airs on NHL on TNT on February 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

