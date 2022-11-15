Miranda Lambert can “hang my hat” on four Grammy nods: “Giddy up it’s Grammy time!”

ABC

Miranda Lambert is celebrating her 2023 mentions in true cowgirl fashion.

“Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!!” the star wrote on social media. When the Grammy Awards nominee list was revealed, she came out with four mentions across the four major country categories.

“I’m so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can’t wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees,” she continued. “Giddy up it’s Grammy time!”

Miranda’s Palomino earned a mention in the Best Country Album category, while “In His Arms” and “If I Was a Cowboy” are up for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, respectively. She’s also nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance thanks to “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” her collab with Luke Combs.

So far, Miranda’s a three-time Grammy winner. Her four new nominations bring her career nominations to a total of 27.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for February 5. Other country artists with multiple nominations at the ceremony include Luke, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and Ashley McBryde.