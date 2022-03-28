Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin delight in “wonderful trip” to Ireland

ABC

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin recently jetted off on a magical trip to Europe.

The “Bluebird” singer shared photos from their Ireland getaway that included treats from Hazel Mountain Chocolate, a cooking class with chef Karen Coakley and plenty of Guinness beer. Some of the gorgeous shots from their stops in Kenmare, Adare and Ballyfin include her husband standing on a rock overlooking the sweeping mountains, an ancient stone castle, and a visit to the historic Molly Gallivan’s cottage, where they delighted in a shot of moonshine.

“Thank you Ireland for the most wonderful trip,” Miranda begins the tribute post, acknowledging the “green pastures,” chocolate and “yummiest” bread and butter they indulged in. “@brendanjmcloughlin and I can’t wait to come back to the homeland to visit again soon and see the friends we made. Miss y’all already!”

“Amazing!” commented Miranda’s brother, Luke Lambert, while her “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” duet partner Elle King writes, “Looks so pretty! So fun!”

“Hot damn, that dress,” Lainey Wilson praised about a pink velvet dress Miranda wore on one of the couple’s date nights.

“Gah all of this looks EPIC! So glad y’all had a great time,” adds Charles Kelley‘s wife, Cassie Kelley.

Miranda and Brendan wed in January 2019 on her farm just outside of Nashville.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.