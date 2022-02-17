Mickey Guyton’s patriotic Super Bowl look was a call-back to her debut album, ‘Remember Her Name’

ABC

Mickey Guyton’s voice reached a global stage when she performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI earlier this month, in a landmark performance both for the singer and for country music.

Every detail was carefully thought through, Mickey’s stylist, Memsor Kamarake, told Vogue after the show.

“I would describe Mickey’s style as one of a quiet confidence,” he explains. “There’s a certain effortlessness about the way she dresses and the way that I style her.”

The singer wore a understated, floor-length belted blue gown, mixing Hollywood “razzle dazzle” with a powerful sense of self that Mickey delivered in her 2021 full-length studio debut, Remember Her Name.

“The album is a reflection of a woman stepping into her own, speaking her truth and reflecting the life she lives as a Black woman in America singing country music — so I wanted to create a look that is true to her, rather than her trying to fit in,” Kamarake adds.

The red, white and blue color scheme was a patriotic nod to the national impact of a Super Bowl performance, with the choir singers behind Mickey dressed in a “unifying” white. Mickey wore ruby-studded rings to add some red to her look.

Central to Mickey’s rise to fame is her expression of her experience as a Black country artist, and she commissioned a Black designer — Los Angeles-based Sergio Hudson — to create her gown.

“I also wanted to help showcase to the world the idea that this young brother is building a Black luxury brand,” Kamarake notes.

The Super Bowl took place in LA on February 13.

