Mickey Guyton to reunite with The Black Pumas for next ‘CMT Crossroads’

Mickey Guyton, who shared the stage with The Black Pumas at this year’s CMT Music Awards, is reuniting with the soul duo once more for a new installment of CMT Crossroads, according to a report from People.

Their performance is the newest episode of the Crossroads series, which pairs two acts from different musical genres together for a performance of their respective hits.

This time around, they’ll perform highlights from Mickey’s discography, such as “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me,” plus Pumas’ hits “Fire” and “Confines.” Before the show airs, you can check out a sneak peek of the live trio version of “Fire.”

“We are huge Black Pumas fans in my house, so I was so excited to do this CMT Crossroads!” Mickey says in a statement. “Eric [Burton] and Adrian [Quesada] are just incredible and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did.”

Mickey and the Black Pumas’ Crossroads episode will air June 15 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

