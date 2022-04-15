Mickey Guyton says moms like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris “rally” around her when she needs advice

Raising children while also managing a busy country music career is no joke.

Fortunately, Mickey Guyton’s got a strong support system that “absolutely” includes fellow moms like Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris, the “Black Like Me” star tells People.

“I talk to my friend Maren about it, Carrie Underwood about it,” Mickey explains. “It’s just interesting. Once you become a mom, the moms find you. Moms really rally around you because they get it.”

Having that support system is crucial. “You need that support because none of this is easy. It’s the greatest, hardest thing you’ll ever do,” Mickey adds.

Mickey and her husband, Grant Savoy, are parents to 14-month-old Grayson, and the birth of her son has shifted her perspective entirely.

“I saw kids [and thought], ‘Oh, they’re cute. Move on.’ Now, I’m like, ‘That’s somebody’s child.’ There’s a mom on the other end of that, or dad or two moms on the other end that are important…I just have a whole different respect for mothers.”

