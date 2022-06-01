Mickey Guyton revisits “Better Than You Left Me”: “The song that started it all for me”

ABC

Years before she shot to fame with the success of songs like “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” and “Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton got her start with her 2015 debut single “Better Than You Left Me.”

Now, Mickey’s revisiting her powerful breakup anthem with a new acoustic version, which she shared on her social channels. Mickey performs the song accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, celebrating a song that’s still got emotional power all these years later.

“The song that started it all for me,” Mickey wrote in the caption of her post.

When it was first released, “Better Than You Left Me” cracked the Top 40 on the country radio chart, peaking in the mid-30s.

Mickey’s platform grew dramatically in 2020 as she began releasing songs that reflected her experience as a Black woman in the country genre and the world. Her long-awaited full-length debut, Remember Her Name, came out in 2021. The track list includes a rerecorded version of “Better Than You Left Me.”

