Mickey Guyton meets Prince Harry: “He was just lovely”

ABC

Mickey Guyton had a stacked Super Bowl weekend that included crossing paths with royalty.

After her game-opening performance of the national anthem at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Mickey ran into none other than Prince Harry during the weekend’s festivities.

“I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit,” Mickey writes in an Instagram post that also features a photo of the two posing in the backstage area. In the pic, the country singer is donning red sweatpants and a sweatshirt while the masked-up Duke of Sussex is wrapping his arm around her.

2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs and former Nashville actor Sam Palladio were among those who shared their praise in the comments, with Mickey’s country peers like Lindsay Ell, Grand Ole Opry host Natalie Stovall and Reyna Roberts also commenting on the royal meeting.

Mickey’s rendition of the national anthem also drew praise, with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and Brothers Osborne commending her performance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.